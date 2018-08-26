Listen Live Sports

Hogan orders flags to half-staff to honor Sen. John McCain

August 26, 2018 1:41 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor U.S. Sen. John McCain, who has died after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

A statement Sunday from the Maryland Secretary of State’s office said the flags will be lowered until McCain is buried.

Hogan said in a statement that McCain “will forever remain one of most valiant heroes our country has ever known.”

The Vietnam War hero, longtime Republican senator and presidential candidate died Saturday. He was 81.

McCain is expected to be honored in Arizona and in Washington before being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis.

The Naval Academy tweeted that it was mourning the loss of McCain, “one of our most distinguished graduates.”

