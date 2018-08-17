Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Honoree: Protesting for civil rights taught valuable lessons

August 17, 2018 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City woman who helped usher in the civil rights movement says spending weekends protesting made for an unusual childhood but taught valuable lessons.

Marilyn Luper Hildreth was among 13 youths who took part in a sit-in at an Oklahoma City drug store starting on Aug. 19, 1958. The state is honoring the Oklahoma City NAACP Youth Council for the demonstration’s 60th anniversary.

Hildreth’s mother, the late Clara Luper, was an activist who led the group.

The Woody Guthrie Center on Friday awarded Luper and the group its Oklahoma Changing World Prize. Their sit-in preceded the 1960 demonstration in Greensboro, North Carolina, which is often considered the start of the civil rights movement.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 70-year-old Hildreth says she learned young that committing to a cause means giving up something. For her, that was often socializing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech