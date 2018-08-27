Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hundreds of shipyard workers protest in Croatia capital

August 27, 2018 8:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Hundreds of workers from two major shipyards on Monday protested in the Croatian capital of Zagreb over unpaid wages and working conditions.

As a union delegation met with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, the workers shouted “out with the management” and blew whistles in front of the government headquarters.

Earlier Monday, protesting workers left a dirty diaper in front of the government building to underscore their message against the management of Uljanik Group.

The workers agreed to disperse after the government promised to help find solutions for the problems in the company.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“We are partially content,” said Dino Sverko, a union leader.

The workers had traveled to Zagreb from the northern Adriatic Sea ports of Pula and Rijeka. They have been demanding their unpaid wages for the past two months and are urging the government to back a reorganization of the loss-making firm, which comprises the Uljanik and May 3rd shipyards and an equipment factory. It employs several thousand workers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech