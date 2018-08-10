Listen Live Sports

Immigrant testifies to avoid death penalty in Texas

August 10, 2018 5:54 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A Jordanian immigrant convicted in two deaths prosecutors described as “honor killings” has testified in his own defense for a second time and said witnesses had lied.

The Houston Chronicle reports Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan testified Friday he constantly gave other people gifts and treated his daughters “like princesses.” Irsan was convicted last month in Texas in the deaths of his son-in-law and his daughter’s friend who had encouraged the marriage.

His first wife and a daughter had testified that Irsan raped them and subjected them to years of abuse.

Irsan is expected to be the last witness in the trial. The jury must determine whether he will be given life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

