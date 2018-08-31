Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

In Bulgaria 3 ministers resign over deadly bus crash

August 31, 2018 7:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Three Bulgarian ministers have resigned in the aftermath of a bus crash that killed 17 people and injured several others.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called Friday for the resignations of his interior, transport and regional development ministers over the crash, and Valentin Radev, Ivaylo Moskovki and Nikolay Nankov later agreed they would take political responsibility and resign.

The resignations of the three men, who had been nominated for the posts by Borissov’s center-right GERB party, require approval by Parliament to take effect.

The crash last Saturday saw a tourist bus overturn and fall off the highway, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Sofia, the capital. Thirteen people died at the scene, including a 13-year-old boy, and four others died in the hospital. The crash’s cause is under investigation.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech