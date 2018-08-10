Listen Live Sports

Iran aide doesn’t see ‘any reason’ for Trump-Rouhani talks

August 10, 2018 7:39 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A semi-official Iranian news agency is quoting an aide to the country’s president as saying that he doesn’t see “any reason” for talks between Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani at the next United Nations General Assembly.

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi, a member of the presidency’s political bureau, told the semi-official ISNA news agency on Friday that Iranians have no expectations from Trump after he pulled America out of the landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Ravanchi told ISNA: “I do not see any reason for talks between Rouhani and Trump.”

Renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran took effect on Tuesday.

