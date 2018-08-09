Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran’s former hard-line president asks Rouhani to resign

August 9, 2018 11:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Former hard-line Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has asked President Hassan Rouhani to resign.

In a video published on his Telegram account Thursday, Ahmadinejad said that Iranians do not trust Rouhani. He says: “Your continued presence is at the expense of the country.”

Uncertainty resulting from the U.S. pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers has led Iran’s already anemic economy to worsen.

On Wednesday, Iranian lawmakers voted to sack Rouhani’s labor minister, a victory for hard-liners opposed to the relative moderate amid the worsening economic crisis.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ahmadinejad has brought attention to himself since being blocked from running in last year’s presidential election.

While president, he famously questioned the Holocaust and claimed there were no gays or lesbians in Iran.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech