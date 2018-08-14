Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iraq to reduce visa charges for Iranian pilgrims

August 14, 2018 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq is reducing visa charges for Iranian pilgrims who visit to mark a major religious occasion later this year.

The reduction will only apply to pilgrims of the “Arbaeen,” the anniversary of the passage of 40 days after the death of the deeply revered Shiite Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.

News of the reduction of the visa charges, which are normally $40, was posted on the government’s website Tuesday. It did not say how much the reduction will be.

The move followed this week’s cancellation by Iran of a visit by Iraq’s prime minister, who apparently angered Tehran by saying Iraq will heed the latest U.S. sanctions against Iran.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Haider al-Abadi sought to soften his stance Monday, saying Baghdad will only observe the ban on transactions in dollars.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech