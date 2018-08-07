Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ivanka Trump to promote workforce development in Illinois

August 7, 2018 3:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump plans to promote worker training in Illinois this week.

She will participate in a roundtable discussion Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, her second recent visit to the region.

White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto says the stop is the first in a series by Ivanka Trump, an adviser to her father, to highlight a new national council for U.S. workers. President Donald Trump created the council to address the needs of manufacturing workers. Ditto declined to name other stops on her tour.

She says Ivanka Trump wants to highlight the college’s state-of-the-art welding program.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ivanka Trump accompanied her father to a Granite City, Illinois, steel mill last month where he discussed tariffs on steel imports, which he says are helping the U.S. steel industry.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech