The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Jealous’ fundraising far behind in Maryland governor’s race

August 28, 2018 3:48 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Ben Jealous is far behind Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in fundraising with 70 days left until Election Day.

Jealous reported having about $386,000 cash on hand Tuesday, compared to $9.4 million reported by Hogan.

Fundraising reports for the period from June 11 to Aug. 21 are due at midnight. Jealous reports raising about $1.1 million in the period. Hogan reports raising more than twice that, or about $2.5 million.

Still, Jealous’ campaign said that Hogan was outspent in 2014 when the Republican won in an upset. The Jealous campaign also notes that Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland 2-1, and they are expressing confidence that turnout will be high in November.

Jim Barnett, Hogan’s campaign manager, says “this fundraising report is just the latest indignity to face the Jealous campaign.”

