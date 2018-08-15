Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge: Firm can mandate drug test for medical marijuana user

August 15, 2018 8:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A federal court judge has ruled that a New Jersey business doesn’t have to waive its mandatory drug testing requirement for a worker who uses medical marijuana.

Daniel Cotto had filed a discrimination lawsuit against Bridgeton-based Ardagh Glass last year. He was a forklift operator there for six years before he was let go in August 2017.

Cotto said he had told company officials when he was hired that he used medical marijuana for pain from a 2007 injury. After being hurt on the job in November 2016, he claimed the company wouldn’t let him return to work unless he submitted to breathalyzer and urine screenings.

The company argued that the state’s medical marijuana law doesn’t require employers to waive drug tests for substances that are illegal under federal law.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech