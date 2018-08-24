Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge rules Dakota Access developer can’t sue Earth First

August 24, 2018 11:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a second defendant in a $1 billion racketeering lawsuit that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline filed against environmental groups.

Judge Billy Roy Wilson ruled Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners failed to make a case that Earth First is an entity that can be sued.

The Center for Constitutional Rights had argued Earth First is a philosophy or movement similar to Black Lives Matter, and can’t be sued.

ETP sued Earth First, BankTrack and Greenpeace last August, alleging they worked to undermine the $3.8 billion pipeline that’s now moving North Dakota oil to Illinois.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wilson in July ruled the company had no claim against BankTrack. The Dutch environmental group urged banks not to finance the pipeline. Wilson said that didn’t amount to radical ecoterrorism.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech