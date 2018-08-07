Listen Live Sports

Judge rules that doctor convinced patient to attack another

August 7, 2018 12:08 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a doctor at a Virginia mental hospital plied a patient with alcohol, drugs and food to get him to attack another patient.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the ruling was issued following a civil trial in U.S. District court in Norfolk.

Judge Henry C. Morgan Jr. ruled against Dr. Sridhar Yaratha, who had worked at Central State Hospital in Petersburg. The judge also ruled against Nitaya Barnette, a nurse who was accused of fabricating an assault report.

The judge ordered them to pay $385,000 in damages to 39-year-old Brian Farabee of Portsmouth.

Justin Evans, the man who repeatedly assaulted Farabee at Central State, testified that the men knew each other for decades in hospitals and prisons and never got along.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

