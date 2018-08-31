Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge to lead panel examining corrupt Baltimore police unit

August 31, 2018 3:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A retired U.S. judge will lead a commission tasked with examining how a group of corrupt Baltimore cops were allowed to run rampant for years before federal investigators brought them down.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that retired U.S. District Judge Alexander Williams Jr. will chair the seven-member “Commission to Restore Trust in Policing.”

The legislative panel was created to examine operations and investigations of the out-of-control Gun Trace Task Force.

The unit was tasked with getting illegal guns off the streets. But a recent federal investigation showed that eight members were busy ripping off drug dealers, stealing money from citizens and defrauding their department.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Commissioners are expected to hold public hearings and issue recommendations by the close of 2019.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech