Kentucky GOP governor will run for re-election in 2019

August 25, 2018 9:40 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says he will run for re-election in 2019, ending months of speculation as he has faced growing protests from public workers and teachers about his rhetoric and policies.

Bevin announced his campaign Saturday in a speech to the Republican Party of Kentucky’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner in Lexington with characteristic bravado, saying simply: “You bet I’m running again.”

Bevin would not say if Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton would again be his running mate, saying all other campaign announcements would come later. He later praised Hampton as the state’s first African-American elected to statewide office.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Besehar has already announced his campaign for governor, and several other Democrats are considering it. Bevin said no Democrat in Kentucky is “even remotely worthy” of being governor.

