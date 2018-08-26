Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kenyan president to meet with Trump on security, trade

August 26, 2018 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday as East Africa’s commercial hub emerges from electoral turmoil.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the second African leader to meet with Trump at the White House. Nigeria’s president visited earlier this year.

Kenyatta’s office says he and Trump will focus on trade and regional security. Kenya is the third highest recipient of U.S. security aid in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Security Assistance Monitor.

The Kenyan president also is meeting with U.S. business leaders to promote investment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Political commentator John Githongo says the meeting will help Kenyatta’s image after a crisis in which the Supreme Court overturned the August election, citing irregularities, and the opposition boycotted the fresh vote.

Kenyatta is set to host British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech