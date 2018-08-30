Latest: Court denies request to stay redistricting deadline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on redistricting efforts in the Virginia General Assembly (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

A federal court has rejected a request from Virginia Republicans that an October deadline to complete a state-level redistricting process be put off until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia denied the request in an order issued Thursday.

Advertisement

The court ordered lawmakers in June to redraw the state’s legislative map by Oct. 30 after it found that some districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Republicans are appealing the ruling and had wanted the deadline put on hold.

The court wrote that delaying work on a remedial plan would likely result in the 2019 elections proceeding under unconstitutional districts and would likely cause irreparable injury to the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, who are Virginia voters.

A spokesman for GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

6:15 p.m.

Republicans who control the Virginia House of Delegates say a Democratic plan to fix what a federal court found were unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts is a partisan power grab with no chance of passage.

Lawmakers sparred over the Democrats’ proposal Thursday, the first day of a special session. Gov. Ralph Northam called the session so lawmakers can comply with the court’s order to redraw the legislative map.

The court found lawmakers illegally packed black voters into certain districts to make surrounding districts whiter and more Republican.

A committee held a hearing on the Democrats’ proposed maps but took no action to advance or amend them. Lawmakers adjourned without setting another meeting date, leaving next steps unclear.

Democrats say Republicans, who are appealing the court’s ruling, are trying to stall.

___

5:30 a.m.

Virginia lawmakers are set to meet in Richmond for a special session so they can comply with a court order to redraw the state’s legislative map.

Members of the Virginia House and Senate will convene at noon Thursday. The special session comes after a federal court in June found that 11 House of Delegates districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The court ordered lawmakers to redraw the state map by Oct. 30.

Virginia Republicans are appealing that ruling. They have said they will convene as constitutionally required but that their appeal effort will continue.

House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a proposal they say would fix the maps. Republicans criticized the Democrats’ plan and have said in a court filing that other plans could also be considered.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.