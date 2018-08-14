Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawsuit filed over Arkansas Medicaid work requirement

August 14, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three people on Arkansas’ expanded Medicaid program are suing to prevent the state from enforcing its new requirement that would drop coverage for them and thousands of others if they don’t work.

The federal lawsuit was filed in Washington Tuesday by three advocacy groups on behalf of the residents over the requirement, which the state began enforcing in June. The state said Tuesday more than 5,400 people on the expansion program didn’t meet a requirement that they report at least 80 hours of work each month in June and July and will lose coverage if they don’t meet the requirement this month.

Arkansas was the first state to implement a Medicaid work requirement. A federal judge in June blocked Kentucky from enforcing its Medicaid work requirement.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech