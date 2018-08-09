Man killed by police after shelter stabbings identified

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man fatally shot by officers after police say he stabbed and cut women at a Nebraska homeless shelter has been identified.

Omaha police say 54-year-old Stephen Caldwell was killed Wednesday after several officers fired their weapons at him. Four officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is conducted.

Police say Caldwell attacked two women with a knife in the Siena-Francis House parking lot, north of downtown Omaha. Police say Caldwell then entered the shelter office and took another woman hostage, holding a knife to her throat and barricading the office door. All three women were employees of the shelter.

Police say Caldwell was shot after refusing commands to drop the knife. They say the women were taken to a hospital and expected to recover.

