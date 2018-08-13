Listen Live Sports

Man killed in shootout with Virginia deputies after homicide

August 13, 2018 1:06 pm
 
WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man killed in a shootout with deputies fled the scene of a fatal shooting earlier.

Virginia State Police said in a release Monday that they’ve confirmed that 40-year-old Anthony Hutchinson of Waynesboro shot 29-year-old Alexia Lockett at her home in Afton in Nelson County, then fled Sunday. Later an Amherst County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the car Hutchinson was driving and tried to stop it.

Police say the car sped away, but it crashed. When deputies got out, authorities say Hutchinson shot at them, striking one. Deputies returned fire, striking Hutchinson, who died at the scene.

Authorities say the deputy’s injury isn’t life-threatening and three deputies are on administrative leave.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says Hutchinson was black. The sheriff’s office hasn’t yet responded to questions about the deputies’ races.

