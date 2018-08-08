Listen Live Sports

Man who supported Islamic State online to be deported

August 8, 2018 6:35 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who declared support for Islamic State online will spend two years in prison and be deported.

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Houcine Ghoul to 24 months in prison for immigration fraud and false statements on his tax returns. After his sentence, the Tunisian national will be deported.

Ghoul entered the country on a visa in 2001 and married a U.S. citizen to obtain permanent legal resident status. He later was divorced.

Prosecutors said Ghoul first attracted attention from federal authorities in 2014 after posting a photo online expressing support for the Islamic State.

When Ghoul applied for citizenship, he made false claims to about his past to immigration authorities in 2017. Ghoul also underreported his income by $90,000 on his 2015 and 2016 tax returns.

