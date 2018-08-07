Mexico’s president-elect pledges justice at security forum

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised Tuesday to bring justice to the families of Mexico’s victims of violence, speaking at a “pacification and reconciliation” forum in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.

Lopez Obrador and members of his proposed security Cabinet held the first of a planned series of such meetings in the violence-stained border city, meeting with victims of violence, academics, authorities and others.

He gas promised a new approach to Mexico’s spiraling violence.

One controversial proposal is an amnesty for people who commit non-violent crimes. Lopez Obrador says people must forgive without forgetting.

Victims’ rights supporters briefly interrupted the forum at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez.

On Aug. 3, the bodies of 11 people were found in a home in Juarez. Authorities announced the arrests of eight suspects Monday.

