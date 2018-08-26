Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Michael Cohen thanks GoFundMe donors, birthday well-wishers

August 26, 2018 9:12 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen is tweeting thanks to people who’ve sent him birthday wishes and who’ve contributed to his legal defense fund.

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and “fixer” tweeted on Sunday: “I want to personally thank all those who #DM me on my birthday expressing #love #Continued Strength #WellWishes and #support” for his GoFundMe page.

Cohen turned 52 Saturday.

It was his first tweet since pleading guilty Tuesday to tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Cohen said in court that Trump directed him to arrange payments to buy the silence of two women alleging affairs before the 2016 election.

Trump denies the affairs.

Cohen’s GoFundMe page , dubbed the “Michael Cohen Truth Fund” has raised close to $160,000 from about 3,000 donations. One anonymous donor gave $50,000.

