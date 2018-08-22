Listen Live Sports

Mobster says he has given up the Mafia life for religion

August 22, 2018 5:28 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A member of the New England Mafia says he has left his life of crime for religion.

WPRI-TV reports Robert “Bobby” DeLuca sent a letter to a federal judge saying he was scheduled to be baptized in Florida days before his arrest on charges of lying to police about what he knew about the 1993 killing of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro.

DeLuca says he has “denounced the Mafia” and getting baptized will be one of the first things he does when he gets out of prison.

The 72-year-old pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and making false statements and faces up to 12 years in prison during sentencing next Tuesday.

DeLuca’s attorney filed a motion Wednesday seeking a lighter sentence, saying he’s not the man he once was.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com

