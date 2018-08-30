Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

‘Monsignor Meth’ faces prison time for failed drug test

August 30, 2018 10:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut Roman Catholic priest who ran a methamphetamine ring is facing a possible return to prison after failing another drug test while on supervised release.

A federal judge in Hartford will hold a hearing Thursday in the case of Kevin Wallin, who was once a high-ranking monsignor in the Bridgeport diocese and dubbed “Monsignor Meth” in some media reports.

Wallin is urging the judge to continue his supervised release so he can begin long-term residential treatment. But the judge warned him in April after he failed drug tests that he would be sent back to prison for nine months for any future failed tests.

Wallin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than five years in prison in May 2015. He was freed on supervised release in November 2016.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech