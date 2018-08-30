Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New body armor arrives for state agents after grievance

August 30, 2018 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New body armor has arrived at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to replace bulletproof vests that had expired.

A spokesman for Republican Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine says 68 new vests arrived Thursday and were being distributed. Dan Tierney says another three vests still need to be fitted.

New vests were ordered after a union grievance first reported by The Associated Press. The May 3 complaint listed 53 of 99 special agents, investigators and personnel transport workers whose Kevlar vests had passed the five-year expiration date set by the National Institute of Justice.

DeWine said he was unaware of the situation until receiving the grievance. Democratic rival Richard Cordray and law enforcers around Ohio have faulted DeWine for a failure of basic equipment management.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech