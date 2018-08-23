Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nicaragua names police chief sanctioned by US over crackdown

August 23, 2018 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANAUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua has named as its National Police director a high-ranking officer sanctioned by the United States for alleged abuses against protesters opposed to President Daniel Ortega’s government.

New police chief Francisco Diaz is also related to Ortega through the marriage of their children. He replaces Aminta Granera, who months earlier left the top police job.

On July 5, the U.S. State Department announced that Diaz was being sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act for what it called “serious human rights abuse against the people of Nicaragua.”

An announcement in the Nicaraguan government’s official Gazette said Thursday that he assumes the post effective Sept. 5.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

At least 317 people have been killed since April in protests demanding Ortega leave office.

Ortega accuses protesters of attempting a coup against him.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech