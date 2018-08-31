Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Norwegian PM names new energy minister, 2 others

August 31, 2018 8:21 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has named three new government ministers.

Solberg says Kjell-Boerge Freiberg is the energy minister, Jon Georg Dale has the transport and communications portfolio and Baard Hoeksrud is in charge of agriculture.

They were chosen after Ketil Solvik-Olsen and Terje Soeviknes stepped down for personal reasons.

Norway, with its offshore oil installations, is one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and gas.

