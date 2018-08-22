Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Officer named in Baltimore police corruption trial resigns

August 22, 2018 9:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A county officer named in a high-profile Baltimore police corruption trial has resigned.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson tells news outlets Michael Woodlon resigned this week, following last month’s suspension.

Woodlon is a former Baltimore city police detective who was named in Gun Trace Task Force corruption trial testimony earlier this year. Disgraced ex-detective Momodu Gondo said he and Woodlon had stolen cash “in a few incidents.”

Woodlon was hired by the county police department in 2009, after he was accused of lying in charging documents to justify a drug arrest while on the city force.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Vinson said he couldn’t comment further. The Baltimore Sun couldn’t reach Woodlon for comment.

He hasn’t been charged with anything.

An unidentified county officer also left the force last month amid related allegations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech