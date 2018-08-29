Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in North Carolina

August 29, 2018 7:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TARBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect.

Tarboro Police Chief Jesse Webb tells news outlets that officers responding to a burglary at a home Tuesday night confronted the suspect near the back door. Police said in a release that an officer fired a gun after “a brief encounter” with the suspect. Police aren’t saying whether the suspect had a weapon.

The officer’s identity hasn’t been released, and the suspect’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting is under investigation. More details haven’t been released.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tarboro is in northeastern North Carolina, near Rocky Mount.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech