Oklahoma governor signs revised medical marijuana guidelines

August 6, 2018 7:52 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a revised set of emergency rules governing the use of medical marijuana in Oklahoma less than a week after they were approved by the state Board of Health.

Fallin signed the regulations into law on Monday, describing them as “very basic” and “the best option in developing a proper regulatory framework.”

State health officials adopted the rules on Wednesday to replace ones adopted on July 10 that were heavily criticized by Oklahoma’s attorney general and medical marijuana advocates.

The new rules amend or revoke the previous guidelines, including eliminating a ban on the sale of smokable pot and requirements that a pharmacist be in every dispensary and that women of “childbearing age” undergo a pregnancy test. Two marijuana advocacy groups filed lawsuits challenging the rules.

