Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan’s Imran Khan faces probe by anti-graft bureau

August 7, 2018 8:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman says Pakistan’s next prime minister, Imran Khan, has appeared before an anti-graft bureau in connection with his alleged misuse of a government helicopter.

Umair Khan, a spokesman for Khan’s Tahreek-e-Insaf party, says the National Accountability Bureau handed the premier-designate a questionnaire about the case on Tuesday. The spokesman and the future prime minister are not related.

Imran Khan is to reply by the end of August.

Khan, a former cricket star, is accused of using the helicopter for private visits while his party governed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from 2013 to 2018. This had reportedly cost the local authorities 2.17 million rupees, or $20,000.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Khan’s party won the most parliament seats in last month’s general elections and he is expected to take over as prime minister next week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech