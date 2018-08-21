Listen Live Sports

Pakistan’s PM offers talks to archrival India

August 21, 2018 10:33 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s newly installed prime minister has offered to start a dialogue with archrival India to resolve conflicts between the two nuclear armed nations, including the long-standing dispute over the Kashmir region.

Imran Khan in a tweet Tuesday said that in order to move forward on issues such as alleviating poverty, the South Asian neighbors must talk to each other to solve their differences.

Khan also suggested trade agreements between the two countries as a solution to disputes. The development comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his congratulatory message to Khan expressed a desire for talks.

Khan was sworn-in last week after his Tehrik-e-Insaf party won most seats in July elections and formed a coalition.

Pakistan and India fought two wars over Kashmir since their independence in 1947.

