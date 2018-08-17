Listen Live Sports

Philly City Hall staffer shot by husband in murder-suicide

August 17, 2018 2:50 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a longtime Philadelphia City Hall staffer was shot and killed by her husband, who then fatally shot himself. A baby sitter and the couple’s twin 4-year-old girls fled the house.

Homicide Capt. John Ryan says police found Linda Rios-Neuby, head of human resources for City Council, shot three times in her bathroom Friday morning. She and her husband, Haywood Neuby Jr., had been separated.

Council President Darrell Clarke says Rios was a beloved colleague and he’s sad and angry over her death.

Ryan says a baby sitter arrived Friday morning and heard arguing, then gunfire and fled. The children escaped to a neighbor’s house.

As the news swept City Hall, staffers wept in the hallways.

Councilman Curtis Jones tells the Philadelphia Inquirer: “In an office full of nice people, she was the nicest.”

