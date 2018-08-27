Listen Live Sports

Poland likely to ignore EU court ruling on justice overhaul

August 27, 2018 10:43 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s deputy prime minister says his government will likely ignore the European Court of Justice if it suspends a new Polish law compelling numerous Supreme Court judges to retire early.

The attempted forced retirements are part of a broader overhaul of the justice system by Poland’s nationalist ruling party, Law and Justice. The changes have alarmed the European Union, which says rule of law is under threat in Poland.

The government insists it is reforming a corrupt system.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin says if the EU court suspends the retirement law, “our government will probably have no choice” but to ignore the ruling. His comments were published Monday by a pro-government weekly, Do Rzeczy.

The EU court began its deliberations on Monday.

