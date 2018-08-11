Listen Live Sports

Police: armed man shot by police has died

August 11, 2018 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Officials say an armed man shot during a police operation in the Landover area has died.

The Washington Post reports Gregory Campfield Jr. was shot Thursday night.

Police say authorities learned about a man who was selling drugs and carried a handgun. Police say at about 9:15 p.m., officers found a man who matched the description and tried to approach him. Authorities say the man ran after officers gave warnings to drop his gun and show his hands.

Police say one officer caught up with Campfield after a chase, took him to the ground and yelled to other officers that the man had a handgun. Another officer observed him holding the gun, and the officer struggling with Campfield shot him. Police say they recovered a gun and narcotics.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

