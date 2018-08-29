Listen Live Sports

Police chief apologizes for officer’s ‘black bad guy’ remark

August 29, 2018 12:34 pm
 
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A since-deleted Facebook Live video in which a police officer speaking to children refers to a “black bad guy” has prompted a Washington-area police chief to apologize.

News outlets report that Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a YouTube video Monday that he’s apologizing for the officer’s “unfortunate” remark, made Friday.

Stawinski wouldn’t identify the officer, who was giving a K-9 demonstration to a group of students. The officer said “if a black bad guy is running and drops” an item, police dogs could detect human odor.

Stawinski said the officer is “very troubled by the response this has elicited in comparison to his record of service.”

“I apologize to this community for that unfortunate remark,” Stawinski said. “But I want you to know that remark does not represent who that officer is, and it does not represent what this institution stands for.”

It’s unclear whether the officer has been disciplined.

Last year, Stawinski announced that the Department of Justice was investigating allegations of discrimination against black and Hispanic officers in the Prince George’s County Police Department. Stawinski said he was notified that the Justice Department is investigating whether the department violated Title VII, a federal law that prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion. The status of that investigation is unclear.

