Police fatally shoot Florida man after standoff at home

August 8, 2018 12:50 pm
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida fatally shot a man who started a fire inside his home and confronted officers who had responded to the scene.

WPLG-TV reported that a man called the television station about 3 a.m. Wednesday and requested a reporter be sent to his home in Hollywood because something was about to happen. Newsroom employees alerted police. Another call to the station indicated that the man had a shotgun on his lap.

The Hollywood Police Department tweeted that officers heard gunshots when they arrived.

Police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman told media outlets that the man lit a paper bag and set the house on fire. Smoke began billowing from the home about 9 a.m.

Grossman says the man then left the house and confronted officers, who fatally shot him.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

