Police identify 2 killed in small plane crash in Maryland

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Police have identified two men who died in a small plane crash in Maryland.

Police say 62-year-old Michael Kilpatrick, of New Windsor, Maryland, and 56-year-old Robert Johnson, of Woodsboro, Maryland, died in the crash Saturday. Kilpatrick was the pilot and Johnson was the passenger.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only people on board.

The 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single engine plane crashed soon after takeoff from a private airstrip in Carroll County. The plane was found in an open field.

Police say the cause of the crash will be investigated and determined by federal authorities.

