Prominent attorney fatally shot in suburban Chicago home

August 14, 2018 3:48 pm
 
NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Police say an attorney who argued 30 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court has been fatally shot during a domestic altercation inside his suburban Chicago home.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 71-year-old Steve Shapiro died in the Monday night attack in Northfield. Police say the suspected gunman fled and was arrested a few hours later after officers surrounded a home in nearby Winnetka.

Police haven’t released the suspect’s identity or the circumstances of the shooting.

The Mayer Brown law firm says it is shocked by Shapiro’s death. Shapiro joined the firm in 1972 and was a deputy solicitor general during the Reagan administration.

The firm’s website says Shapiro argued several cases for corporate clients before the Supreme Court as recently as 2012.

