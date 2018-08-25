Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prosecutor: Shooting of inmate during standoff justified

August 25, 2018 12:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — An investigation has concluded that a police officer was justified in fatally shooting an armed jail inmate who had taken two nurses hostage at a suburban Chicago hospital last year.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon issued a news release saying he had determined that North Aurora police officer Christopher Joswick had a “reasonable belief” that it was necessary to use deadly force to prevent the death or serious injury of one of the nurses or other officers. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that no criminal charges will be pursued against Joswick.

Joswick was a member of a Kane County SWAT team when he shot 21-year-old Tywon Salters at a Geneva hospital in May 2017 after Salters overpowered a corrections officer, took his gun and held the nurses hostage.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech