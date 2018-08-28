Listen Live Sports

Q&A from Kavanaugh’s 2006 confirmation hearings

August 28, 2018 12:35 am
 
1 min read
Some of the questions and answers from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s 2006 confirmation hearings for federal appeals court judge, when some Democrats now say he gave misleading answers:

Sen. Arlen Specter, R-Pa.: “Did you have anything to do with the questions relating to detention of inmates at Guantanamo?”

Kavanaugh: “No, Mr. Chairman.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.: “Did you see documents of the president relating to the NSA’s (National Security Agency) warrantless wiretapping program?”

Kavanaugh: “No.”

Leahy: “What about the documents relating to the administration’s policies and practice on torture? Did you see anything about that, or did you first hear about that when you read about it in the paper?”

Kavanaugh: “I think with respect to the legal justifications of the policies relating to the treatment of detainees, I was not aware of any issues on that or the legal memos that subsequently came out until the summer, sometime in 2004 when there started to be news reports on that. That was not part of my docket, either in the (White House) counsel’s office or as (White House) staff secretary.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked some lengthy questions on related topics during the 2006 hearings and now wants more documents from Kavanaugh’s time in the White House released to check against his testimony.

