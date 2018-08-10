Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Railroad apologizes for using bait truck to lure thieves

August 10, 2018 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Norfolk Southern Railroad has apologized for using a bait truck loaded with shoes to lure potential thieves on Chicago’s South Side, and prosecutors have dropped charges against three people arrested during the sting.

Norfolk Southern issued a statement Friday saying it recognized the recent operation “eroded trust between law enforcement and the community” and says it doesn’t plan to use this method in the future.

Civil rights activists and local aldermen criticized the operation . Residents of the Englewood neighborhood filmed police arresting a man and accused officers of trying to entrap poor residents with the truck. Residents featured in the video, which went viral, said the truck was stocked with Nikes.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says burglary charges were dropped against three people.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A Chicago Police spokesman says the department was not involved in planning the operation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech