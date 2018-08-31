Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Rivals in North Carolina Congress case pan new map this fall

August 31, 2018 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Opposing sides in a North Carolina congressional redistricting case have told judges it’s too late to hold elections this fall under a new map.

A federal three-judge panel recently struck down 12 of the state’s 13 congressional districts, citing excessive partisan bias. The panel gave the parties in the case until Friday for input on what should be done next. The judges mentioned the possibility of requiring new districts mere weeks before Election Day in November.

Lawyers for election advocacy groups and Democrats who sued over the maps wrote they “reluctantly concluded” imposing a new plan for this year would be “too disruptive.”

In a separate brief, attorneys for Republican lawmakers told the judges Friday to delay enforcement of its ruling and “decline to meddle in an upcoming election.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech