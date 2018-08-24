Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romania: 6 apply for job of chief anti-graft prosecutor

August 24, 2018 10:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s justice ministry says six people have applied to be the new chief anti-corruption prosecutor, a prestigious but highly scrutinized job.

The position opened up after President Klaus Iohannis was forced to dismiss Laura Codruta Kovesi in July after Justice Minister Tudorel Toader accused her of mismanagement and incompetence. She denied the accusations.

The ministry published the names of the applicants Friday. Just one is a prosecutor in the National Anti-Corruption Directorate that Kovesi headed.

Another is a former deputy prosecutor general, a third is a military prosecutor and the others are regional prosecutors. Last month, Toader rejected four candidates for the post.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The ruling Social Democratic Party has often criticized the anti-corruption agency, claiming it unfairly targets politicians.

Under Kovesi’s leadership it won praise from the European Union, the U.S. and ordinary Romanians.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech