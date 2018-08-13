Listen Live Sports

Secret Service dog bites woman during Pence’s Michigan visit

August 13, 2018 1:51 pm
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A 33-year-old woman says she was bitten on the leg by a U.S. Secret Service dog during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit last week to western Michigan.

Melissa Ramirez says she was outside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday when she was bitten.

Ramirez tells WXMI-TV she was walking to a bus stop and that the bite “lasted maybe a second but it was long enough” for the dog to get its teeth into her “pretty well.”

She says the agent handling the dog was “very apologetic.” She received one stitch to close the wound.

Pence was in Grand Rapids for a Republican rally after Michigan’s primary on Tuesday.

The Secret Service told The Associated Press Monday that it is investigating the incident.

