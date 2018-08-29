Listen Live Sports

Senate GOP leader cautions against retroactive abuse claims

August 29, 2018 6:20 pm
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate is responding to a grand jury report on “predator priests” by saying he’s opposed to legislation to retroactively loosen time limits on child sexual abuse civil claims.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said Wednesday it’s unconstitutional. He says he’d support amending the constitution, but cautions that will take time.

Scarnati says the Roman Catholic church should set up a victim compensation fund.

A grand jury report released this month alleged more than 300 priests abused at least a thousand children over the past seven decades.

The report has prompted fresh calls for Pennsylvania to allow people who were abused as children in the past to pursue civil claims that are barred under existing law.

