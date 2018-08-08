Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sentencing date set for Georgia woman who leaked secrets

August 8, 2018 3:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman who pleaded guilty to leaking a secret U.S. report is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

A federal judge in Augusta has scheduled a sentencing hearing Aug. 23 for Reality Winner. The 26-year-old former National Security Agency contractor was charged last year with copying a classified U.S. report and mailing it to an unidentified news organization.

Winner pleaded guilty June 26 to transmitting national security information. Prosecutors agreed to a plea deal that would require Winner to spend five years and three months behind bars. But the sentencing judge won’t be bound by that agreement.

Authorities didn’t describe the leaked document. Her arrest was announced the same day online news outlet The Intercept reported on a classified NSA report on Russian hackers and the 2016 election.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech