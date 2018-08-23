Settlement amount remains secret in lawsuit against officer

POQUOSON, Va. (AP) — A settlement has resolved a lawsuit accusing a Virginia police officer of using excessive force, but the deal’s terms remain confidential.

The Daily Press reports that an insurance pool, the Virginia Municipal League Insurance Programs, paid the settlement this month in the federal lawsuit against a Poquoson police officer.

The newspaper said it filed a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request for documents disclosing the settlement amount, but the city said it didn’t have any responsive records.

Poquoson Assistant City Manager Graham Wilson said the city likely won’t learn the settlement amount because it wasn’t a party to the agreement.

The woman who sued last year claimed she was handcuffed when the officer slammed her to the ground, injuring her face, during a June 2015 arrest at a trailer park.

