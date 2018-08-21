Listen Live Sports

Spanish gov’t poised to amend law, ensure Franco exhumation

August 21, 2018 6:41 am
 
MADRID (AP) — A senior Spanish official says the government expects to approve this week legal amendments that will ensure the remains of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco can be exhumed in the near future.

Spain’s new center-left government has made removing Franco from the Valley of the Fallen, a mausoleum 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of Madrid, one of its headline policies.

An exhumation is likely to grab broad national and international attention while cementing the government’s reformist credentials.

Culture Minister Jose Guirao said Tuesday the amendments are likely to be approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The amendments aim to block an expected legal challenge to an exhumation from Franco’s descendants and supporters.

The government believes it has enough cross-party support to get the amendments approved in parliament next month.

